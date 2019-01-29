Harley-Davidson -6% after soft shipments tally
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reports motorcycle shipments of 43,489 in Q4 to miss the expected range of 45.8K to 50.
- Consolidated revenue fell 6.5% to $1.15B during the quarter, while net income was $0.5M vs. $8.1M a year ago.
- CEO update: "During 2018 we met or exceeded all of the More Roads plan milestones we set out to achieve. In the U.S., we finished the year with 52,000 more Harley-Davidson riders than one year ago. The groundwork for an exciting future is being built in real time, and that's clear for riders today and Harley-Davidson riders of tomorrow. We are igniting a cultural movement for motorcycling."
- Looking ahead, Harley expects shipments of 53K to 58K in Q1 and 217K to 222K for the full year.
- Shares of Harley-Davidson are down 5.76% in premarket trading to $34.50.
