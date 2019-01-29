Autoliv -5% after earnings miss, soft guidance
Jan. 29, 2019
- Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) drops in early trading after missing on both lines of its Q4 report and setting guidance below expectations.
- Operating margin dropped to 10.9% of sales during the quarter from 11.8% a year ago.
- Looking ahead, the automobile industry supplier anticipates FY19 revenue of $8.46B vs. $9.16B consensus and operating margin of around 10.5%. Autoliv no longer expects to hit 2020 targets of more than $10B in sales and ~13% operating margins due to the slowdown in global light vehicle sales and production, as well as increased raw material pricing.
- Shares of Autoliv are down 5.32% in premarke trading to $78.00.
