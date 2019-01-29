SAP -3.5% on mixed Q4

SAP (NYSE:SAP) drops 3.5% premarket after Q4 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS.

FY19 outlook (in constant currency): Cloud subscriptions and support revenue, €6.7 - €7.0B; cloud and software revenue, €22.4 - €22.7B; operating profit, €7.7 - €8B.

Adjusted FY20 outlook: Cloud subscriptions and support revenue, €8.6 - €9.1B (was: €8.2 - €8.7B); total revenue, €28.6 - €29.2B (was: €28.0 - €29.0B).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

