More on Graphic Packaging Holding Q4 results

  • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reports sales growth of 36% in Q4, driven by $362.8M of revenue from the SBS mill and foodservice assets including the Letica acquisition, $21.5M of improved volume/mix related primarily to acquisitions, and $21.8M of higher pricing.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 29% to $248.1M for the quarter.
  • Operating margin rate dropped 20 bps to 7.1%.
  • Inventories, net grew 60% to $1.01B.
  • The Board of Directors approved a new $500M share repurchase program.
  • Previously: Graphic Packaging Holding beats by $0.04, revenue in-line (Jan. 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.