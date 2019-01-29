More on Graphic Packaging Holding Q4 results
Jan. 29, 2019 7:20 AM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)GPKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reports sales growth of 36% in Q4, driven by $362.8M of revenue from the SBS mill and foodservice assets including the Letica acquisition, $21.5M of improved volume/mix related primarily to acquisitions, and $21.8M of higher pricing.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 29% to $248.1M for the quarter.
- Operating margin rate dropped 20 bps to 7.1%.
- Inventories, net grew 60% to $1.01B.
- The Board of Directors approved a new $500M share repurchase program.
