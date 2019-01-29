CIT Group Q4: Lower tax rate helps to offset lower net finance revenue

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Q4 reflects a decline in net finance revenue and other non-interest income offset by reduced operating expenses and a lower effective income tax rate.

Q4 income from continuing operations, excluding noteworthy items, of $1.21 per share beats consensus estimate of 89 cents, and compares with 99 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net finance revenue of $374M fell 15% from Q3 and 25% from Q4 2017; adjusted net finance margin of 3.39% vs. 3.36% in Q3 and 3.51% in the year-ago quarter.

Effective tax rate of 24% (excluding discrete tax items and noteworthy items) vs. 28% in Q3 and 39% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 loans, including assets held for sale, of $30.9B increased 1% Q/Q and 2% Y/Y; total deposits of $31.2B rose 1% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted net efficiency ratio of 54.1% vs. 53.9% in Q3 and 53.4% in Q4 2017.

Return on average common equity from continuing operations available to common shareholders in Q4 was 5.81% vs. 8.62% in Q3 and negative 5.29% in Q4 2017.

Tangible book value per common share at Dec. 31, 2018 was $51.15 vs. $50.02 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

