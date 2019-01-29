Pfizer beats Q4 consensus, shares down 3% premarket on soft guidance

Pfizer (PFE) Q4 results: Revenues: $13,976M (+2.0%); Innovative Health: $8,852M (+7.7%); Essential Health: $5,124M (-6.6%).

Internal Medicine: $2,657M (+9%); Vaccines: $1,624M; Oncology: $1,908M (+27%); Inflammation & Immunology: $1,129M (+2%); Rare Disease: $561M (-7%); Consumer Healthcare: $974M (+3%).

Legacy Established Product: $2,675M (-8%); Sterile Injectable Pharmaceuticals: $1,287M (-8%); Peri-LOE Product: $736M (-11%); Biosimilars: $211M (+28%); CentreOne: $215M (+12%).

Net Loss: ($394M) (-103.2%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $3,802M (+0.8%); Loss Per Share: ($0.07) (-103.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.64 (+3.2%).

The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimates for Q4 were $0.63 and $13.91B, respectively (Yahoo Finance).

2019 Guidance: non-GAAP EPS: $2.82 - 2.92 on revenues of $52B - 54B vs FactSet consensus of $3.04 and $54.3B.

Shares are down 3% premarket.

Previously: Pfizer beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)