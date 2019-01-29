3M +2.2% after Q4 beat, trimming guidance

Adjusted Q4 EPS of $2.31, up 10% Y/Y, though foreign currency translation decreased sales, which were down 0.6% Y/Y to $7.9B.

Sales by segment: Industrial -0.3%; Safety and Graphics +0.3%; Healthcare +2.4%; Electronics and Energy -4.5%; Consumer +0.1%.

Returned $2.1B to shareholders via dividends and gross share repurchases.

Updated outlook for 2019: Earnings are expected to be in the range of $10.45-$10.90 per share (from $10.60-$11.05) reflecting the current external environment, as well as the pending acquisition of the technology business of M*Modal (which was previously excluded from guidance). Organic local-currency sales growth is expected in a range of 1%-4% (from 2%-4%).

