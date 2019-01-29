Five Vale employees and engineers arrested in Brazil dam disaster

Brazilian prosecutors say three employees of miner Vale (NYSE:VALE) and two other engineers working on behalf of the company have been arrested in connection with Friday's deadly dam collapse.

Among those arrested were two of Vale’s senior managers at the Corrego do Feijao mine, site of the deadly incident, and two engineers hired by Vale that affirmed the safety of the dam; the job of the third Vale employee is not yet clear.

The dam collapse has caused 65 confirmed deaths so far, according to local authorities, with another 279 people lost and likely dead.

Vale CFO Luciano Siani says the company will donate 100K reais ($26,600) to each family that had lost a loved one, adding the company would continue paying mining royalties to the devastated town of Brumadinho despite a halt in operations there.