Voyager up 37% premarket on gene therapy deal

Thinly traded micro cap Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) is up 37% premarket on light volume in reaction to its out-licensing deal with Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) under which the latter will own development and commercialization rights to gene therapy programs for Parkinson's disease, Friedreich's ataxia (FA) and two yet-to-be-named others.

Under the terms of the agreement, VYGR will receive $115M upfront, a $50M equity investment at $11.96/share, up to $1.7B in milestones and royalties on net sales.

VY-AADC for Parkinson's: NBIX will fund the Phase 2/3 study. After the data readout from the Phase 2 RESTORE-1 trial, VYGR will have the option to co-commercialize in the U.S. on a 50/50 basis or grant NBIX full global commercial rights in exchange for milestones and royalties on net global sales.

VY-FXN01 for FA: NBIX will fund through Phase 1. After the data readout, VYGR will have the option to co-commercialize in the U.S. on a 60/40 basis or grant NBIX full commercial rights in exchange for milestones and royalties on U.S. sales. Sanofi Genzyme (NASDAQ:SNY) retains an option for ex-U.S. rights following the Phase 1 data readout.

Two unnamed programs: NBIX will fund development while VYGR will be eligible for milestones and royalties on net global sales.

NBIX will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET followed by VYGR at 8:45 am ET.