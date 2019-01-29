Exxon approves project to nearly double size of Texas refinery - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has given final approval to an expansion that would nearly double the size of its 365K bbl/day Beaumont, Tex., refinery, making it the largest in the U.S., Reuters reports.

The authorization would be the final step to begin building a third crude distillation unit that would process 250K-350K bbl/day of light crude at the refinery; with a 250K bbl/day CDU, the plant’s total capacity would reach 615,644 bbl/day, placing it ahead of Motiva Enterprises’ 603K bbl/day refinery in nearby Port Arthur, Tex.

XOM has not disclosed the cost of the expansion, which is part of a $20B investment program outlined in 2017 to increase its U.S. Gulf Coast manufacturing over 10 years.