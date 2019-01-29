Square -3.3% after Raymond James downgrades to underperform

Square (NYSE:SQ) slips 3.3% in premarket trading after Raymond James analyst John Davis cuts the stock to underperform from market perform on the belief that its organic growth peaked in Q3 2018.

Sees growth of subscription and services line materially decelerating in Q2 2019 as slower-growth acquisitions, i.e., Weebly and Zesty, get added into the business.

Doesn't see another Instant Deposit-like growth driver "on the horizon."

Source: MarketWatch.

Analyst ratings.

Previously: Square +3.7% as bull sees new debit card boosting revenue (Jan. 24)