Biogen beats Q4 consensus
Jan. 29, 2019 7:40 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)BIIBBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Biogen (BIIB) Q4 results: Revenues: $3,526.3M (+6.6%); Product Sales: $2,825.7M (+4.2%); Anti-CD20 Revenues: $534.9M (+28.9%); Other: $165.7M (-7.7%).
- Net Income: $946.8M; Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,400M (+25.4%); EPS: $4.73; Non-GAAP EPS: $6.99 (+32.9%); CF Flow Ops: $6.2B.
- Key Product Sales: TECFIDERA: $1,110.4M (+3.2%); Total Interferon: $597.2M (-7.4%); TYSABRI: $464.4M (+0.4%); SPINRAZA: $469.9M (+29.6%); BENEPALI: $125.3M (+6.5%); FAMPYRA: $22.7M (-6.2%); FLIXABI: $14.1M (+227.9%); IMRALDI: $16.7M; FUMADERM: $5M (-43.8%).
- 2019 Guidance: Revenue: ~$13.6B - 13.8B; GAAP EPS: $26.65 - 27.65; non-GAAP EPS: $28.00 - 29.00.
- The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimate were $6.73 and $3.39B, respectively.
- Previously: Biogen beats by $0.26, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)