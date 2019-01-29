Verizon -1.6% on mixed Q4

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) falls 1.6% premarket on Q4 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. But the unadjusted EPS missed by $0.55 with a reported $0.47. The adjustment was for the $4.6B write down of the Verizon Media/Oath media division and a $2.1B charge for the voluntary redundancy program.

Key Q4 metrics: Postpaid wireless additions, 1.2M; Postpaid churn, 1.08%; Wireless revenue, $24.3B (+2% Y/Y); Wireline additions, 54K; FIOS video net change, -46K; Wireline revenue, $7.37B.

FY19 guidance expects low single-digit percentage revenue growth compared to the consensus estimate of $132.15B representing a 0.9% growth. EPS is expected at $4.71 (consensus: $4.73).

