More on Anixter's Q4 beat
Jan. 29, 2019
- Anixter (NYSE:AXE) reports organic net sales growth of 5.1% in Q4.
- Network & Security Solutions net sales up 6.4% to $1.1B.
- Electrical & Electronic Solutions net sales decreased 1.8% to $571.3M.
- Utility Power Solutions net sales expanded 12.7% to $429.9M.
- North America net sales increased 3.1% to $1.69B.
- Gross margin rate up 50 bps to 20.3%.
- Adjusted operating margin rate down 30 bps to 4.5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin -30 bps to 5.1%.
- The company expects Q1 organic sales growth in the 3% to 5% range.
- FY2019 Guidance: Organic sales: +3% to +6%; Cash flow from operation: $150M to $175M; Capex: $55M to $60M.
