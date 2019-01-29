More on Anixter's Q4 beat

  • Anixter (NYSE:AXE) reports organic net sales growth of 5.1% in Q4.
  • Network & Security Solutions net sales up 6.4% to $1.1B.
  • Electrical & Electronic Solutions net sales decreased 1.8% to $571.3M.
  • Utility Power Solutions net sales expanded 12.7% to $429.9M.
  • North America net sales increased 3.1% to $1.69B.
  • Gross margin rate up 50 bps to 20.3%.
  • Adjusted operating margin rate down 30 bps to 4.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin -30 bps to 5.1%.
  • The company expects Q1 organic sales growth in the 3% to 5% range.
  • FY2019 Guidance: Organic sales: +3% to +6%; Cash flow from operation: $150M to $175M; Capex: $55M to $60M.
  • Previously: Anixter beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)
