Brinker International lifts revenue forecast

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) tracks higher after reporting FQ2 sales ahead of expectations and increasing FY19 sales guidance.

System-wide comparable sales were up 1.8% during the quarter, driven higher by a 2.9% comp for Chili's company-owned stores.

Restaurant-level operating margin to 12.4% of sales vs. 14.9% a year ago as higher rent costs factored in and elevated labor expenses. Operating income as a percentage of revenue fell 80 bps to 6.3%.

Brinker ended the quarter with 1,685 total restaurants in operation (938 company-owned Chili's).

Looking ahead, the company sees full-year revenue growth of +2.0% to +2.75% vs. +1% to +2.25% prior outlook.

Shares of Brinker are up 1.16% in premarket trading to $47.99 vs. a 52-week trading range of 432.03 to $54.14.

