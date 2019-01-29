Total, Cnooc make North Sea gas and condensate discovery

Jan. 29, 2019 7:51 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTE, CEOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Total (NYSE:TOT) and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) announce a new gas and condensate discovery at the Glengorm prospect in the North Sea offshore U.K. estimated at 250M boe.
  • TOT, which holds a 25% interest in Glengorm, says the results were at the "top end" of expectations and notes a "high condensate yield in addition to the gas."
  • TOT says the discovery lies close to existing infrastructures it operates at the Elgin-Franklin platform and Culzean project, scheduled to start production this year, potentially easing the process of bringing the resources into production.
  • The companies say further drilling and testing will be carried out to appraise the resources and the productivity of the reservoir.
  • Cnooc owns a 50% stake in Glengorm and is the operator.
