Total, Cnooc make North Sea gas and condensate discovery
Jan. 29, 2019 7:51 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTE, CEOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Total (NYSE:TOT) and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) announce a new gas and condensate discovery at the Glengorm prospect in the North Sea offshore U.K. estimated at 250M boe.
- TOT, which holds a 25% interest in Glengorm, says the results were at the "top end" of expectations and notes a "high condensate yield in addition to the gas."
- TOT says the discovery lies close to existing infrastructures it operates at the Elgin-Franklin platform and Culzean project, scheduled to start production this year, potentially easing the process of bringing the resources into production.
- The companies say further drilling and testing will be carried out to appraise the resources and the productivity of the reservoir.
- Cnooc owns a 50% stake in Glengorm and is the operator.