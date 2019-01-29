Lockheed dips after slight beat, weaker forecast

Net earnings of $1.3B, or $4.39 per share, compared to a net loss of $744M, or $2.60 per diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Aeronautics +4%; Missiles and Fire Control +22%; Rotary and Missions Systems -4%; Space +2%.

Quarterly cash deployment: Capex of $459M; Repurchased 2.2M shares; Paid cash dividends of $622M; Record backlog of $130.5B.

Outlook for 2019: Diluted earnings per share of $19.15-$19.45, below Wall Street's expectation of $19.57 a share according to FactSet, on net sales of about $55.75B-$57.25B.

LMT -0.6% premarket

Q4 results