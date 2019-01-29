Bombardier resumes deliveries of NYC subway cars

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) has resumed delivering subway cars to New York City Transit after the agency halted deliveries last week because of performance problems.

"We have delivered over 162 cars to date; some are in testing, some are in the process of being accepted by the customer, and others are available for service," spokesman Eric Prud’Homme said by email.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Aircraft has accused Bombardier of using "anticompetitive conduct" to limit competition for planes with under 100 seats, as the Japanese company works to bring its long-delayed regional jet to market.