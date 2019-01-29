Meritor +10% after strong results, boosted outlook

Jan. 29, 2019
  • Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) rallies after the company's FQ1 revenue tally topped even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.
  • Sales in the commercial truck/trailer segment rose 16% to $824M and adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $79M vs. $69M a year ago.
  • Looking ahead, Meritor sees revenue of ~$4.3B (in line with consensus) for the full year and EPS of ~$3.30 vs. $3.19 consensus.
  • Shares of Meritor are up 10.25% in premarket trading to $20.86.
  • Previously: Meritor beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)
