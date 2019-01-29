Chinese shift cash from U.S. real estate to shore up economy: WSJ

Investors from mainland China were net sellers of $854M of U.S. commercial real estate in Q4, the third consecutive quarter that Chinese investors sold more U.S. property they bought and the longest stretch that they've been net sellers, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing Real Capital Analytics data.

For all of last year, Chinese were net buyers of $2.63B of U.S. real estate, the lowest level in six years.

The switch reflects efforts by the Chinese government to stabilize its currency, lower corporate debt, and offset the economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy by restricting some foreign investment.

