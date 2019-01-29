Ensco, Rowan reach final deal in all-stock merger

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Rowan (NYSE:RDC) unveil a final merger agreement in which RDC shareholders will receive 2.75 ESV shares for each RDC share.

The new exchange ratio represents a 24.2% increase from the 2.215 exchange rate in the original deal outlined in October, which was raised to 2.6 earlier this month.

Upon closing of the final deal, ESV and RDC shareholders will own a respective 55% and 45% of the combined company.

The companies say they now expect to realize $165M in annual pre-tax expense synergies, with more than 75% of targeted synergies to be realized within one year of closing.