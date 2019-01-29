Polaris extends premarket drop
Jan. 29, 2019 8:18 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)PIIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) are down even further as investors digest the company's earnings and conference call presentation.
- Polaris expects FY19 revenue of $6.752B to $6.874B (+11% to +13%) vs. $6.89B consensus and EPS of $6.00 to $6.25 vs. $6.96 consensus. Management says it expects to increase operating expenses this year to fund ongoing strategic investment.
- PII -5.76% premarket to $79.98 vs. a 52-week trading range of $70.27 to $131.25.
- Previously: Polaris beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Jan. 29)
- Previously: Polaris down 4% post Q4 results (Jan. 29)