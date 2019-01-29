Polaris extends premarket drop

Jan. 29, 2019 8:18 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)PIIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) are down even further as investors digest the company's earnings and conference call presentation.
  • Polaris expects FY19 revenue of $6.752B to $6.874B (+11% to +13%) vs. $6.89B consensus and EPS of $6.00 to $6.25 vs. $6.96 consensus. Management says it expects to increase operating expenses this year to fund ongoing strategic investment.
  • PII -5.76% premarket to $79.98 vs. a 52-week trading range of $70.27 to $131.25.
  • Previously: Polaris beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Jan. 29)
  • Previously: Polaris down 4% post Q4 results (Jan. 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.