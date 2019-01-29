OncoCyte up 92% premarket on lung cancer liquid biopsy test results

  • Thinly traded nano cap OncoCyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) is up 92% premarket on robust volume following its announcement of positive data from a validation study demonstrating the accuracy of its liquid biopsy test, DetermaVu, for lung cancer.
  • The results showed sensitivity (detecting true positives) of 90% and specificity (identifying true negatives) of 75% in a blinded cohort of 250 peripheral blood samples. In this case, sensitivity was defined as the percentage of malignant nodules correctly identified and specificity the percentage of benign nodules correctly identified.
  • The company says the test's 75% specificity could enable doctors to eliminate 3/4 of unnecessary lung biopsies.
  • Commercial launch will commence in H2.
  • Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET.
