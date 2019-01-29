Rockwell +3.6 on Q4 beat, maintains guidance

Adjusted EPS was $2.21, up 13% compared to $1.96 in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher sales and lower share count, partially offset by higher investment spending.

Segment sales: Architecture & Software +2.4%; Control Products & Solutions +4.5%.

The company repurchased 1.8M shares of its common stock at a cost of $292.8M.

"We see continuing uncertainty due to trade tensions and geopolitical risks. However, forecasts continue to call for Industrial Production growth," said CEO Blake Moret.

Maintains fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $8.85-$9.25, on reported sales growth of 2.2%-5.2% (organic growth of 3.7%-6.7%).

ROK +3.6% premarket

FQ1 results