Wynn Resorts admits to falling short in report
Jan. 29, 2019
- Executives at Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) ignored sexual misconduct complaints against former CEO Steve Wynn, according to details issued in the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
- The company admitted to falling short of its commitment to employees in the report.
- Numerous incidents with Steve Wynn were detailed in the report, including a $975K settlement to a former cocktail server for a noncensual sexual relationship.
- Shares of Wynn are up 0.10% in premarket trading to $118.29. Analysts have been saying that Wynn could attract more attention from investors once it arrives on the other side of the legal turmoil tied to its ex-CEO.
