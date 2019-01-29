Wynn Resorts admits to falling short in report

Jan. 29, 2019 8:32 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)WYNNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Executives at Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) ignored sexual misconduct complaints against former CEO Steve Wynn, according to details issued in the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
  • The company admitted to falling short of its commitment to employees in the report.
  • Numerous incidents with Steve Wynn were detailed in the report, including a $975K settlement to a former cocktail server for a noncensual sexual relationship.
  • Shares of Wynn are up 0.10% in premarket trading to $118.29. Analysts have been saying that Wynn could attract more attention from investors once it arrives on the other side of the legal turmoil tied to its ex-CEO.
  • Previously: Wynn Resorts settles with Nevada Gaming Control Board (Jan. 28)
