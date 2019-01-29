EOG Resources expects Q4 profit bump from oil and gas hedging
- EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) says it expects a $132M non-cash gain from oil and gas hedging contracts in Q4, according to a new SEC filing.
- The gain would mark a reversal from Q3, when EOG booked a ~$2M non-cash loss on its derivative contracts as U.S. oil prices averaged $69.50/bbl during the quarter, ~$10/bbl above where EOG had hedged a portion of its production.
- The consensus Wall Street estimate forecasts EOG will report adjusted EPS of $1.40 for Q4, down from $1.75 in Q3, when the company issues its latest results at the end of February.