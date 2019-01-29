Aldeyra buys Helio Vision for up to $25M in all-stock deal
Jan. 29, 2019 8:45 AM ETAldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)ALDXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) acquires privately held Helio Vision, a developer of a treatment for proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR), a complication of retinal detachment that occurs in 5-10% of patients (~4K cases each year in the U.S.). Abnormal scarring forms on the retinal surface that complicates reattachment surgery. Aldeyra has designated the Orphan Drug-tagged Phase 3-stage candidate ADX-2191.
- Under the terms of the deal, Helio received $10M of ALDX common stock, subject to a six-month lockup period, and will receive an additional $2.5M in two years subject to conditions. Another $12.5M in stock may be earned upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones.
- A Phase 3 study should launch this year with results expected in 2020.