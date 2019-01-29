TD expands cash flow series for some TD mutual fund, MAP portfolios
Jan. 29, 2019 8:51 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)TDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Toronto-Dominion's (NYSE:TD) TD Asset Management expands its cash flow series options for certain TD Mutual Funds and TD Managed Asset Program Portfolios and launches new U.S. dollar purchase options for some TD MAP Portfolios.
- Effective on or about Jan. 29, 2019 TDAM's new FT8 series extensions seek to provide an 8% target annualized distribution rate option on select fee-based cash flow series.
- New cash flow series extension for the TD U.S. Blue Chip Equity Fund provide investors with two potential payout rate options of 5% and 8% for the FT5 Series and FT8 Series respectively.