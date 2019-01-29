Pentair +2% after topping Q4 estimates
Jan. 29, 2019 8:52 AM ETPentair plc (PNR)PNRBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Adjusted EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.52 in the fourth quarter of 2017.
- "To start 2019, we announced agreements for two strategic acquisitions to further our Residential & Commercial water treatment strategy," said CEO John Stauch. "Our balance sheet remains in excellent shape and we remain committed to executing our strategy as a focused Residential & Commercial water treatment company."
- Guidance for Q1: Adjusted earnings per share of $0.52-$0.55. Outlook for FY 2019: Adjusted earnings per share of $2.50-$2.60.
- PNR +2% premarket
- Q4 results