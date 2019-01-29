Pentair +2% after topping Q4 estimates

Jan. 29, 2019 8:52 AM ETPentair plc (PNR)PNRBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.52 in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • "To start 2019, we announced agreements for two strategic acquisitions to further our Residential & Commercial water treatment strategy," said CEO John Stauch. "Our balance sheet remains in excellent shape and we remain committed to executing our strategy as a focused Residential & Commercial water treatment company."
  • Guidance for Q1: Adjusted earnings per share of $0.52-$0.55. Outlook for FY 2019: Adjusted earnings per share of $2.50-$2.60.
  • PNR +2% premarket
  • Q4 results
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.