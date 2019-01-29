Allergan beats Q4 consensus, shares down 5% on soft revenue guidance

Allergan (AGN) Q4 results: Revenues: $4,079.7M (-5.7%); US Specialized Therapeutics: $1,808.8M (-3.9%); US General Medicine: $1,397.9M (-8.4%); International: $870.2M (-5.0%).

Net Loss: ($4,299.9M); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,446M (-15.4%); Loss Per Share: ($12.83); Non-GAAP EPS: $4.29 (-11.7%); CF Flow Ops (3M): $1,498.6M (-28.1%).

Key Product Sales: Botox: $945.9M (+9.4%); Juvederm Collection: $332.4M (+13.0%); Lo Loestrin: $143.8M (+13.7%); Vraylar: $150.5M (+71.6%); Restasis: $341.6M (-17.7%); Linzess/Constella: $211.6M (+5.5%); Lumigan/Ganfort: $170.9M (-5.4%); Bystolic/Byvalson: $152.1M (-3.8%); Alphagan/Combigan: $144.4M (-2.8%).

The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimate were $4.16 and $4B, respectively.

2019 Guidance: GAAP EPS: ≥$1.14; non-GAAP EPS: ≥$16.36 on revenues of $15B - 15.3B vs Yahoo revenue consensus of $15.4B; Cash Flow from Operations: $5B - 5.5B.

Shares are down 5% premarket.

Previously: Allergan beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)