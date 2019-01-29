PACCAR +3% after record revenue tally

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) trades higher after knocking out record revenue of $6.28B in Q4 on the back of the delivery of 50.4K trucks.

The company says it earned parts pretax income of $194M during the quarter for a 20% return.

"PACCAR Parts’ revenue and profit growth has been driven by investments in distribution and technology, initiatives such as TRP all-makes parts, TRP stores and a growing population of Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks, powered by PACCAR engines. PACCAR Parts’ excellent long-term profit growth has enhanced the stability of PACCAR’s earnings throughout the business cycle," notes PACCAR exec David Danforth.

PCAR +2.94% premarket to $63.10.

