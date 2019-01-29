L3 +3.2% after topping Q4 estimates
Jan. 29, 2019
- Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $3.10 vs. $3.34 in the same quarter a year ago.
- Revenue by segment: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems +14%; Communications and Networked Systems -3%; Electronic Systems +11%.
- "We remain on track for 12 percent operating margin in 2019 as we advance our L365 continuous improvement and productivity initiatives," said CEO Christopher Kubasik. "On the pending merger with Harris Corporation, we expect to complete the merger mid-year 2019 and would like to thank our employees for staying focused on our customers while we move forward with our integration activities."
- Guidance for 2019: Net sales of $10.75B.
- Conference call here at 2 p.m. ET.
