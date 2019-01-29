BHP says no Samarco debt deal reached, no plans for speedy reopen

Jan. 29, 2019 8:59 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • BHP (NYSE:BHP) says its Brazilian iron ore mining venture Samarco, owned 50-50 with Vale, has not reached an agreement on the restructuring of its financial obligations and has no plans immediately to reopen.
  • BHP says Samarco’s operations would restart only if it is safe, economically viable and has the support of the community and regulators - now more problematic after Brazil's latest tailings dam collapse that has killed 65 people so far, with fears that the death toll could soar into the hundreds.
  • The Samarco mine has been shut since the 2015 tailings dam collapse that killed 19 people.
  • Analysts say the fallout for BHP likely would be limited, as "Samarco is quite small in terms of BHP’s operations... BHP today has a pretty good balance sheet for any potential liabilities," says Jason Teh, chief investment officer at Vertium Asset Management.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.