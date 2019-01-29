BHP says no Samarco debt deal reached, no plans for speedy reopen
- BHP (NYSE:BHP) says its Brazilian iron ore mining venture Samarco, owned 50-50 with Vale, has not reached an agreement on the restructuring of its financial obligations and has no plans immediately to reopen.
- BHP says Samarco’s operations would restart only if it is safe, economically viable and has the support of the community and regulators - now more problematic after Brazil's latest tailings dam collapse that has killed 65 people so far, with fears that the death toll could soar into the hundreds.
- The Samarco mine has been shut since the 2015 tailings dam collapse that killed 19 people.
- Analysts say the fallout for BHP likely would be limited, as "Samarco is quite small in terms of BHP’s operations... BHP today has a pretty good balance sheet for any potential liabilities," says Jason Teh, chief investment officer at Vertium Asset Management.