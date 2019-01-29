HCA up 2% on Q4 results; approves $2B share buyback

HCA Holdings (HCA) Q4 results: Revenues: $12,274M (+6.2%).

Net Income: $1,064M (+124.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,058M (+122.7%); EPS: $3.01 (+131.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.99 (+130.0%); CF Flow Ops: $6,761M (+24.6%).

The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimate were $2.55 and $12.11B, respectively.

The Board has authorized additional $2B share repurchase program and increased quarterly dividend to $0.40.

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $50.5B - 51.5B; EPS: $9.60 - 10.20; Non-GAAP EBITDA: $9.35B - 9.75B; Capex: ~$3.7B.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

