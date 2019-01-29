Kohl's and WW to partner

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) announces a strategic collaboration with WW (NYSE:WTW).
The company says a pilot of a variety of health and wellness offerings will be introduced to customers, including the debut of its first in-store WW Studio and the introduction of WW Healthy Kitchen products at select Kohl's stores.
As part of the partnership, Kohl’s and WW are exploring a variety of wellness offerings including a WW Studio at Kohl's.
"In 2019, Kohl’s will create a pilot community space, leveraging approximately 1,800 square feet inside a Kohl’s store in the Chicago market, to host WW Wellness Workshops for local WW members, as well as a specially curated WW space for Kohl’s customers and associates."
WW is the new name for Weight Watchers.
