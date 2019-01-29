Chevron to buy Texas refinery from Petrobras - Reuters

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has agreed to buy the 112K bbl/day Pasadena, Tex., oil refinery and space to handle a coming flow of shale from its West Texas operations, according to Reuters.

CVX is expected to disclose the deal for the plant operated by Pasadena Refining System, a Texas-based unit of Brazil’s Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), later this quarter, the report says.

CVX, which reported a 150K bbl/day increase in shale production in Q3, has said it wants a second Gulf Coast facility to handle that crude and better supply its retail gasoline network.

PBR has been looking to divest $21B in assets to reduce its debt load amid a series of corruption scandals including allegations bribes were paid to executives as a result of the 2006 purchase of the Pasadena plant.