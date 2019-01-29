Harris +5.1% on FQ2 beat, raised guidance

Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations increased 19% to $1.96.

Revenue by segment: Communication Systems +10%; Electronic Systems, +6%; Space and Intelligence Systems +11%.

"Integration planning for the merger with L3 is progressing well, with the integration team fully staffed and developing detailed plans to deliver $500M of cost synergies and ensure seamless operations post close," said CEO William Brown. "We continue to expect the transaction to close in mid-2019."

The company also had its most active launch quarter to date: Three small satellites, the GPS SV01 and two international launches.

Raised guidance for fiscal 2019: EPS from continuing operations of $7.90-$8.00 (from $7.80-$7.90), revenue in a range of $6.66B-6.69B (up 6-8% from previous guidance).

HRS +5.1% premarket

FQ2 results