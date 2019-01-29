"Positive" AK002 data fails to lift Allakos; shares down 11% premarket
Jan. 29, 2019 9:26 AM ETAllakos Inc. (ALLK)ALLKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Thinly traded Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) slumps 11% premarket on light volume on the heels of new data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug AK002 in patients with urticaria (hives).
- The company reported an 82% (n=9/11) complete response rate in patients with cholinergic urticaria and a 40% (n=4/10) complete response rate in those with dermatographic urticaria but the criterion, a patient-reported scale called UCT, is apparently not the standard metric.
- Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference.
