3D, Stratasys gain on Piper upgrades

Piper Jaffray upgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from Neutral to Overweight with a $17 price target.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) also moves from Neutral to Overweight with its price target set at $19.

Source: StreetAccount.

3D Systems is expected to report earnings on March 13 with consensus estimates at $181.25M in revenue and $0.07 EPS.

Stratasys is expected to report earnings on February 27. Consensus estimates have revenue at $185.05M and EPS at $0.21.

DDD shares are up 9.2% premarket to $12.60.