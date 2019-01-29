3D, Stratasys gain on Piper upgrades

Piper Jaffray upgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from Neutral to Overweight with a $17 price target.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) also moves from Neutral to Overweight with its price target set at $19.
Source: StreetAccount.
3D Systems is expected to report earnings on March 13 with consensus estimates at $181.25M in revenue and $0.07 EPS.
Stratasys is expected to report earnings on February 27. Consensus estimates have revenue at $185.05M and EPS at $0.21.
DDD shares are up 9.2% premarket to $12.60.
SSYS is up 8.6% to $24.20.
Now read: Q2 Holdings Inc: Switch To Calls »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox