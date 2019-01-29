Nucor expects 2019 earnings 'one of the best' in company's history
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) +2.8% pre-market after scoring a solid Q4 earnings beat and 24% Y/Y revenue increase, and the company expects 2019 earnings as being "one of the best in Nucor's history."
- NUE says Q4 earnings declined vs. Q3 due in part to typical seasonality, and profitability of the steel mills segment also fell Q/Q because of lower shipments across the segment and lower average selling prices at its sheet, bar and structural mills.
- "Following 2018's record setting earnings performance, we believe that 2019 will be another strong year as we expect the earnings performance to be one of the best in Nucor's history," the company says, adding that is has "a positive outlook on end-use demand and general economic conditions."
- NUE says it expects Q1 earnings to come in much stronger than the year-ago quarter.