Knight-Swift Transportation +4% after profit guidance satisfies

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) trades higher after reporting revene growth of 2.6% in Q4 and operating income growth of 42%.

The operating ratio in the Swift Truckload segment improved to 75.9% during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company sees Q1 EPS of $0.52 to $0.55 vs. $0.54 consensus and Q2 EPS of $0.62 to $0.66 vs. $0.64 consensus. For the full year, management expects contract rate increases to be in the mid single digits.

Shares of KNX are up 3.99% premarket to $31.28.

