This just in: Gold hits 7-month high

Gold is up just modestly today, but at $1,308 per ounce, it's touched its highest level since mid-June.

While the tumult in financial markets has subsided for now, the rapid change in Fed policy over the past few weeks - from "nowhere near neutral" to at least a temporary halt in rate hikes - is likely a major factor in the metal's steady gain.

GLD +0.85% in today's early action.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLD, UGL, DGP, GLL, GLDI, OUNZ, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, DGZ, BAR, GLDW, GHS, UBG, QGLDX, AAAU, GLDM, IAUF