Graphic Packaging +6% after EBITDA gain
Jan. 29, 2019 9:45 AM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)GPKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) are up 6.4% after the company discloses Q4 EBITDA of $248M vs. $245.5M consensus and $192M a year ago.
- The company says the SBS mill and foodservice assets, including the recent Letica acquisition, generated $56M of EBITDA during the quarter.
- GPK on pricing: "Pricing improved during the quarter reflecting the benefits of recent pricing initiatives. Importantly, we successfully implemented a third open market price increase this year for our CRB paperboard during the quarter. We expect the successful price increases we executed across our CRB, CUK, and SBS paperboard grades over the course of 2018 will support strong pricing momentum in 2019. While we continue to expect significant commodity input cost inflation, we are well positioned to generate improved profitability in 2019 driven by our pricing, new product development, and productivity initiatives."
- Shares of GPK are up 22% YTD.
