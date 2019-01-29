Pharmagreen Bio inks option deal with Alliance Growers

Jan. 29, 2019 9:47 AM ETPharmagreen Biotech Inc. (PHBI)PHBI, ALGWFBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Pharmagreen Biotech (OTCPK:PHBI) Canadian subsidiary WFS Pharmagreen inks an option agreement with Alliance Growers (OTCQB:ALGWF +1.6%) under which it may fund up to 30% of the construction costs of a laboratory tissue culture facility called Deroche Biotech Complex (DBC).
  • Specifically, Alliance will own a initial 10% stake in WFS Pharmagreen subsidiary 1155907 BC Ltd., owner and operator of DBC, via an investment of C$1.35M. The option allows Alliance to acquire up to a 30% stake in 1155907 BC Ltd. if it chooses to help fund construction of the 63K sq. ft. facility.
