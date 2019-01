More on Eagle Materials Q3 results

Eagle Materials (EXP +3.3% ) says that in 2018 overall market demand for building materials, notably cement & wallboard, remained in positive territory, however growth rates were in low single digits

Q3 Sales Volume: Cement: 1,344M tons (flat); Concrete: 237M cubic yards (-22% Y/Y); Aggregates: 747M tons (-9%); Gypsum Wallboard: 653MMSF (-8%); Paperboard: 74M tons (-9%); Frac Sand: 365M tons (-4%)

Average sales price: Cement: $107.54/ton (+1%); Concrete: $102.94/cubic yard (2%); Aggregates: $8.68/ton (-10%); Gypsum Wallboard: $159.38/MSF (+5%); Paperboard: $519.29/ton (-11%)

Heavy Materials sales declined 3% to $194.2M primarily due to higher operating costs and unusually wet weather

Revenue in Light Materials segment decreased 5% to $153.8M due to lower wallboard & paperboard sales volume, partially offset by improved wallboard net sales prices

Oil & Gas Proppants segment sales was down 47% to $14.1M, due to lower frac sand sales volume and prices.

Gross margin declines ~220bps to 24.1%

