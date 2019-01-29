BAML still cautious on Whirlpool

Bank of America Merrill Lynch updates on Whirlpool (WHR -0.9% ) after the company posted operating results below expectations and set soft guidance.

"The biggest variances to our estimates were lower topline and higher corporate expenses while a lower tax rate and other/sundry expenses boosted EPS by ~$1.40. North America performed relatively well with EBIT inline and volumes a bit weaker and pricing stronger. As we argue in our latest replacement cycle analysis, we expect a similar dynamic to play out in 2019," reads the BAML note.

The firm keeps a Neutral rating on Whirlpool and price objective of $131.

