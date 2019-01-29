Stocks open mixed as corporate earnings stack up

Jan. 29, 2019 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Stocks are off to a mixed open ahead of the two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting and a mounting stack of quarterly corporate earnings; Dow +0.3%, S&P +0.2%, Nasdaq -0.1%.
  • Major European markets are higher, led by the U.K.'s FTSE (+1.4%) ahead of parliament votes on amendments to the Brexit withdrawal bill presented by Prime Minister May; France's CAC (+1.1%) and Germany's DAX (+0.2%) also are higher, while in Asia Japan's Nikkei closed +0.1% but China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.1%.
  • In the U.S., Dow components Verizon (-2.7%), 3M (+2.3%) and Pfizer (+1.1%) all beat quarterly earnings estimates but provided lower than expected or mixed guidance.
  • Among the S&P 500 sectors, industrials (+0.8%), utilities (+0.6%) and energy (+0.6%) top the early leaderboard, while consumer discretionary (-0.5%) and communication services (-0.5%) lag.
  • U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield unchanged at 2.58% and the 10-year yield down a basis point at 2.73%; the U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 95.77.
  • WTI crude oil +2.5% to $53.29/bbl after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil firm PDVSA.
  • Still ahead: Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for January
