More target cuts from Nvidia's warning

Morgan Stanley downgrades Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) from Overweight to Equal Weight and cuts the target from $220 to $148.

Analyst Joseph Moore: “Missing the quarter this badly in gaming indicates more significant challenges than we had anticipated, given that this is still a channel fill quarter for midrange/high end. This becomes a show me story with lower P/E assumptions.”

More action: UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri goes against the downgrade stream with an upgrade from Neutral to Buy but cuts the target by $10 to $180.

The analyst says yesterday's pullback “finally sets the stage for a new positive revision cycle starting this summer."

NVDA shares are down 2% to $135.20.

