AK Steel’s weak outlook may offset Q4 earnings beat, analysts say

AK Steel (AKS +1.9% ) is off to a positive start but analysts say the company's Q4 earnings beat may be overshadowed by a weaker 2019 forecast.

Macquarie downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $2.50 price target, cut from $5.30, as analyst David Lipschitz says margin improvements from contract renewals came in lower than expected with the potential for further downside risks on falling steel prices.

Longbow analyst Chris Olin thinks the Q4 report was solid but likely to be offset by the disappointing 2019 outlook, and Morgan Stanley’s Piyush Sood says AKS's outlook was underwhelming even as the company beat Q4 EBITDA estimates.

Cowen’s Tyler Kenyon expects a positive reaction based on the Q4 beat and strategic move to permanently close Ashland Works, while Clarksons Platou's Jeremy Sussman remains neutral on the shares with a $3 price target due to continued weakness in U.S. hot rolled pricing.

Source: Bloomberg First Word