More on PolyOne Q4 results
Jan. 29, 2019
- PolyOne (POL +4.5%) says that despite higher raw material and logistics costs, the company is pleased with its Q4 performance, as well as was able to overcome recent slowdown in demand which negatively impacted 2H FY18
- Sales by segment: Color, Additives & Inks: $240.9M (+8.2% Y/Y); Specialty Engineered Materials: $150.5M (+0.2%); Performance Products: $176.9M (-0.1%); Distribution: $304.8M (+6.4%)
- Overall gross margin declines ~135bps to 19.8%; operating margin is down marginally to 5.6%
- In January 2019, completed Fiber-Line acquisition that is expected to add ~$100M in Specialty Engineered Materials segment 2019 sales
